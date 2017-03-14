Portland Museum of Art is city’s cultural heart

Aside from lobster, lighthouses and spectacular seascapes, the art scene is thriving in the Pine Tree State. Maine’s renowned coastal art trail culminates in Portland at the Portland Museum of Art, the centerpiece of the city’s art district.

The museum is home to centuries of American and European art. It is a destination for cutting-edge contemporary exhibitions and iconic works from Maine, highlighting the rich artistic traditions of the state and its artists.

Group tours are encouraged, said Graeme Kennedy, director of communications. “We can customize tours to create a unique experience for our guests,” he said. “We work very hard to position the arts as a central culture that defines what it means to live in Maine.”

Led by trained docents, tours are participatory, engaging the audience to interact with the docent in an exchange of ideas. Of the 140,000 annual visitors, half come from out of state, and several arrive on bus tours.

In addition to art exhibits at the museum, culinary “foodie” tours and architectural walking tours with expert guides are available as a way to see other aspects of Portland.

Portland Art Museum gives visitors a glimpse into the life of Winslow Homer, the great American artist. Homer, often called the American Monet, painted many of his masterpieces from 1883 to his death in 1910 at his oceanfront studio, one of the most magnificent locations in the history of American art.

Motorcoaches are not allowed at the studio. But the museum’s tour buses take visitors to Homer’s studio at Prouts Neck, a 30-minute drive from Portland. Bathed by the constant ebb and flow of the ocean, this spit of land is illustrated in Homer’s painting, Cannon Rock, now at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Walk in the artist’s footsteps past the juniper trees to the mile-long Cliff Walk. This jagged shoreline was the inspiration for High Cliff, Coast of Maine, now at the National Gallery of Art. Down below, Kettle Cove is reached at the end of the walk, where Homer created his final work, Driftwood.

A dedicated space for motorcoaches is located directly in front of the museum.

For more information, call 207-775-6148, ext. 3262 or 3250, email tours@portlandmuseum.org or visit portlandmuseum.org.

Article by Marci DeWolf