Some of the most awe-inspiring traveling exhibits make their way to the small coastal city of Portland, Maine. The exhibits come to Portland Science Center, one of New England’s newest premier venues to present educational and entertaining displays.

The center is located within the cultural hub of the city’s Old Port on the Maine Wharf. There’s more than 15,000 square feet of renovated and reimagined exhibition space.

Textbook content comes to life as students explore subjects ranging from STEM fields to cultural phenomena and the majestic marvels of Earth — and space.

Although the center opened only last year, it has already hosted the Gunther Von Hagen’s “Body Worlds” exhibition, a NASA-curated feature on space and a robot exhibit. It also has hosted “Titanic: The Artifacts Exhibition,” which features more than 100 genuine artifacts from the world’s most famous ship.

Matt Stone, director of sales and marketing, said the center acts as an engaging extension of the classroom through interactive experiences and quality educator resources.

“Teachers often call in advance of a trip to create assignments that will prepare students for their visit, guide them while in the exhibit and process the knowledge in a meaningful manner,” he said.

Resource guides with grade-appropriate activities enable teachers to make the visit a pivotal learning experience. Portland Science Center’s staff works with teachers to create resources that help focus students’ attention on key pieces. Most exhibits are intended to be self-guided, allowing visitors to focus on their elements of interest and their curricular objectives.

“Some exhibits come with an audio guide,” Stone said. “This resource can enhance the experience and extend the stay.”

Stone said a typical group visit to the Portland Science Center lasts about one hour, although some groups choose to stay longer. Contact the center in advance to make arrangements and for discounted student group pricing.

The facility is wheelchair friendly with an elevator to access the two floors of exhibition space. Group-dining options with local eateries can be arranged. Off-site motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 207-812-3848 or visit portlandsciencecenter.com.

Article by Michael McLaughlin