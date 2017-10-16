Prairie Earth Tours embarks on Flint Hills adventures

Remnants of one of the world’s most unique landscapes, as well as the most endangered ecosystem in the world, is located in the Flint Hills of Kansas. The Tall Grass Prairie once stretched over 170 million acres, from Canada to Texas and from the Rockies past the Mississippi River. Today, a mere 4 percent remains, and tours to see this landscape may be experienced with Prairie Earth Tours, based in Emporia.

As the only tour company dedicated to showcasing this part of the United States, Prairie Earth Tours lets visitors get acquainted with a landscape unlike any other in the world. Tours also shine a light on the charming small-town lifestyle where ranching culture and conservation go hand in hand.

The Flint Hills Experience features a ranger-guided bus ride to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve; a visit to Strong City for lunch at Ad Astra Food and Drink with its wide-ranging menu, including bison burgers, fish and chips, eggplant rollups and prime rib sliders; a guided tour of Chase County Courthouse, the oldest operating courthouse in Kansas; and an interpretive scenic drive of the Flint Hills.

The Kansas Craft Brewery Tour offers the only guided drinking tour in Kansas. Groups travel through multiple cities to experience the best breweries in Kansas. Visitors can drink old favorites, discover new ones and receive a behind-the-scenes look at how beer is made.

The company was the brainchild of Casey Cagle, a native Kansan and veteran traveler and tour operator who has led hiking, camping and luxury tours throughout the United States and Canada. Cagle also spent a year in Australia working for companies that arranged tours to the Australian Outback.

“My dream was to return to Kansas and put my experience to work at my own company,” Cagle said. “Prairie Earth Tours is my dream realized.”

Other specialty tours are offered in addition to the Flint Hills Experience and Kansas Craft Brewery Tours, including one that features a horseback ride.

Prairie Earth Tours operates its own vehicles and the maximum group size is 14. A second bus may be booked for larger groups with advance notice.

For more information, email director@prairieearthtours.com or visit prairieearthtours.com.

Article by Kathy Witt