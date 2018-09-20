Take a water adventure with Precision Rafting

An adrenaline-pumping and action-packed adventure awaits groups at Precision Rafting in Friendsville, Maryland.

Skilled expert guides lead the way on group whitewater rafting trips. Precision Rafting offers a variety of options, including Action Whitewater Trips, Easy Whitewater Trips, Extreme River Trips and Family Float Trips.

“Precision Rafting offers a super high-quality raft trip on one of the top 10 rivers in the U.S.,” said Roger Zbel, president of Precision Rafting. “We have special dam releases just for rafting and when the dam is on, the river is a 10-mile, action-packed adventure that you won’t soon forget with more rapids that are so close together that at one point it seems like a 5-mile-long rapid.”

The Family Float Trips are ideal for groups wanting a relaxing and scenic ride down the river; most of these trips take place in the morning. The Easy Whitewater Rafting Trips are great for groups wanting a little more excitement. Trips travel through Class I and II rapids, and sometimes Class III.

Groups wanting more adventure should try the Action Whitewater Trip or the Extreme River Trip; both options last at least four hours. The Action Whitewater option starts with Class III rapids and increases to Class IV.

Precision Rafting offers trips on the Youghiogheny, Cheat, Savage and Big Sandy rivers. After the rafting trip is complete, groups are shuttled back to the starting point.

“I think that our guests come because of the high-quality rapids and river trip itself,” Zbel said. “We do a lot of different trips, but the Upper Yough is by far the most popular trip.”

For more information on Precision Rafting, call 301-746-5290 or visit precisionrafting.com.

Article by Steph Lulofs