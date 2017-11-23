Taste premium maple syrup at April’s Maple

Life is a bit sweeter at April’s Maple in Canaan.

Located on 800 acres of land in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, April’s Maple turns maple sap into delicious tasting maple syrup for visitors to savor the flavor and experience how it is made.

“We offer a tour of how we make maple syrup,” said April Lemay, the person whom the business was named after. “It takes 20-30 minutes to complete the tour, based on how many people ask questions. To enable people to fully see each step in the process it is nice to keep the tours to under 20 people per tour.”

Besides being able to experience how maple syrup is made and sampling the product, groups can enjoy lunch at the café in their dining area or outdoor picnic area.

“We also serve ice cream, including a Maple Creemee, a soft serve maple flavored ice cream,” Lemay said. “People drive from miles away to taste our Maple Creemee, it is delicious and we only make it here.”

Visitors will of course have the opportunity to purchase fresh maple syrup as well as other maple products like candy, cream, crunch and pancake mix. Another popular product available to be purchased is the Maple Creemee ice cream. Maple products can be ordered on April’s Maple’s website.

April’s Maple was started in 2012 and named after Lemay. Fun fact: April is sugaring month and is the month when they make the majority of their maple.

“People enjoy the entire experience here,” Lemay said. “It is a friendly place, in a rural setting with quality food and maple products.”

Tours of the facility are free and are held throughout the day. For large groups, it is best to call in advance. Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 802-266-9624 or visit aprilsmaple.com.