Providence district features 5 heritage attractions

In addition to a slew of beautiful Colonial homes, the Benefit Street area in Providence, Rhode Island, is home to some of the top attractions in the state.

The Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Museum of Art, Providence Athenaeum, John Brown House Museum, First Baptist Church and Stephen Hopkins House all are located on or around the historic street, offering enviable waterfront views.

The RISD Museum of Art, founded in 1877, houses more than 86,000 work in five buildings. Groups visiting the museum can enjoy a self-guided visit or request a one-part or multi-part guided tour for up to 60 people. Guided tours must be scheduled at least a month in advance.

At the Providence Athenaeum, groups can explore extraordinary literary collections in a 1838 Greek Revival building designed by Philadelphia architect William Strickland.

Along Power Street on College Hill near Brown University is the John Brown House Museum, built in 1786 by early American merchant and statesman John Brown. The house was donated to the Rhode Island Historical Society in 1942 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1968. Called the premier 18th-century house and museum in the state, the attraction offers guided tours throughout the year.

A fixture on College Hill since 1638, the First Baptist Church in America was founded on Roger Williams’ famous separation of church and state principle. The current church building was constructed from 1774–75. Guided tours of the meeting house are available Memorial Day through Labor Day, with self-guided tours available the remainder of the year. Groups should make advance reservations.

Another 18th-century historic gem, the Governor Stephen Hopkins House on Hopkins Street, is the former home of one of two Rhode Island signers of the Declaration of Independence. Owned and managed by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, the site features some of Hopkins’ own possessions, including two Queen Anne chairs, a silver porringer, shoe buckles, a baby bonnet and shoes.S

