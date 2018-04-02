Find thrills at Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake

A 32-acre cable wake park in northeastern Illinois supplies summertime thrills and memories.

Quarry Cable Park is located on the North Lake of Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Cable wakeboarding riders move along a cable system suspended in the air by a series of towers around the lake.

Quarry Cable Park uses the cutting-edge Sesitec Full-Size Cable System (a full loop course with jumps and features for experienced riders) and two Sesitec System 2.0 Cable Systems (straight courses primarily for beginners).

“Riders are pulled around the lake by grasping a towrope that is attached to the cable system,” said Angie Rinn, manager. “This approach to wakeboarding allows for a more secure learning environment with constant supervision and accurate speed control.”

Riders can purchase a two-hour, four-hour or all-day wristband. All riders must have a signed waiver on file and wear a helmet, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest and wakeboard when on the water. Riders can bring their own equipment or rent a package.

Wakeboarding lessons from a pro rider are available.

The season’s length depends on the weather. In 2017, the restaurant and cables opened in May and operated into October. During the winter, the indoor spaces are available to rent for holiday events, corporate gatherings and weddings.

Group outings can be arranged in advance. A special rate on cable wristbands is available for groups of 15-plus riders.

“Groups can make a day of it and rent a private event space and have their event catered by Duke’s on the Water, as well as incorporate the activities that Three Oaks Recreation Area has to offer,” Rinn said.

Quarry Cable Park also has two full-size sand volleyball courts, baggo area and outdoor bar and restaurant.



For more information, call 815-893-0036 or visit thequarrycablepark.com.