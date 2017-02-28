Surge in UK visitors drives Rabbie’s Tours growth in London

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Edinburgh-based Rabbie’s Tours has been showcasing the English and Welsh countryside on day trips and multiday tours since launching London-based tours in 2012.

As U.K. visitor numbers continue to rise, together with the continued growth in popularity of immersive, small group tours, the company is developing new itineraries, increasing tour departure numbers and opening an office in London. Overseeing the expansion and operation of the London business is newly appointed general manager Chris Coillet.

Coillet most recently served as vice president of the Americas for Back-Roads Touring and business leader for Flight Centre USA’s international wholesale operation. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Rabbie’s team at such an exciting time,” said Coillet. “The U.K. has such a strong value proposition at the moment for international visitors and, with the growing trend of visitors wanting to travel like a local, I believe Rabbie’s has the ideal product. “I’m looking forward to working closely with everyone in the business as well as our partners here in London, across the U.K. and globally, who work with us to promote, sell and deliver the award-winning Rabbie’s product.”

Using luxury mini-coaches and a maximum of 16 guests per coach, experienced guides bring stories of the countryside to life. Award-winning tours depart daily from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Dublin and London.

For more information about London departures rabbies.com/en/tour-england.