The Red Lion Inn, where a Norman Rockwell painting comes to life in downtown Stockbridge, Massachusetts, has been welcoming travelers to the Berkshires for more than two centuries. Located in a National Registry Historic District, this 125-room, full-service hotel is a “must see” stop in this region of natural beauty, cultural treasures and historic landmarks. Antique-filled guest rooms and public spaces along with the Red Lion Inn Gift Shop, make the Inn a destination unto itself. Elegant and casual dining, live nightly entertainment, a year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tub are all part of the Inn experience. The Red Lion Inn was also Yankee Magazine’s Best of New England “Best Porch” pick. A central location on Main Street and free on-sight motor coach parking for overnight tours makes it even easier for your group.

The Berkshires region is a vibrant hub for the arts and is internationally recognized as home to some of the finest cultural attractions, museums and historical sites. Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, draws acclaimed conductors and musicians to perform music from classical to contemporary to jazz. The internationally celebrated Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, the oldest dance theatre in America and a historic landmark site, has also been called “The Hub and Mecca of Dancing in North America” by Time Magazine.

Berkshire Theatre Group’s stages, the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield as well as two stages in Stockbridge, combines two of Berkshire County’s oldest cultural organizations to present theatre, music and the performing arts. Shakespeare & Company in Lenox is a classical company that resides on a 64-acre campus that is one nation’s finest centers for Shakespeare Performance & Studies.

The Norman Rockwell Museum exhibits more than 70 original works by the artist, including rarely seen works from public and private collections. The country’s largest museum of modern art, MASS MoCA presents modern works of art and also embraces performing arts, new media and film. The Clark in Williamstown possesses a rich art collection and is best known for its extraordinary collection of French Impressionist paintings.

There are numerous historical sites, such as the 200-year-old Hancock Shaker Village with Shaker furniture and crafts, Herman Melville’s home, Arrowhead; and Chesterwood, the studio and estate of sculptor Daniel Chester French, best known for “The Seated Lincoln” in the Lincoln Memorial. The Mount preserves the 1902 mansion and gardens of Pulitzer Prize.

