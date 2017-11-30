SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will host the 12th annual Red River Mardi Gras Bash. The event takes place during the Krewe of Centaur Parade XXVII in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

This unique parade day experience offers VIP treatment and “behind-the-scenes” access for groups of 10 or more during one of the largest Mardi Gras parades in Louisiana. Tickets include a climate-controlled party tent, live music, Cajun food, king cake, a commemorative Mardi Gras bead and T-shirt. Before the parade, Red River Mardi Gras Bash guests have the opportunity to meet krewe royalty and take guided tours of the parade route.

For tickets or more information, contact Erica Telsee at 800-551-8682, ext. 104 or etelsee@sbctb.org. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

“Mardi Gras Bash is an easy, safe, one-stop-shop experience designed exclusively for groups,” Telsee said. “Our event takes all of the challenges out of attending a Mardi Gras parade with a large group. We provide everything from great food and live music to front-row seating at the parade.”

Once the Krewe of Centaur Parade begins, the Red River Mardi Gras Bash area is showered in thousands of beads, trinkets and toys thrown by krewe members aboard dozens of huge, brightly colored floats. After the parade, groups often enjoy nearby nightlife and casino gaming located just blocks from the Mardi Gras Bash tent.

Groups looking to add Mardi Gras experiences to their itineraries can attend the free Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. It’s also possible to take a behind-the-scenes tour at Lilah’s King Cakes to see how authentic king cakes are made. Or shop for Mardi Gras souvenirs and parade essentials at Tubbs Hardware and Cajun Gifts.

For more information on Mardi Gras in Shreveport-Bossier, visit ShreveportMardiGras.org or download The Gris Gris Guide to Mardi Gras in Shreveport-Bossier. For general travel information on Shreveport-Bossier, including hotel, restaurant and attraction listings, visit Shreveport-Bossier.org.