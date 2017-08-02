An architectural masterpiece, George Vanderbilt’s Biltmore House & Gardens was completed in 1895 and is just as impressive today.

The 250-room chateau and surrounding gardens in Asheville give groups an inside look at America’s largest home. The estate’s 8,000 acres lie within the Blue Ridge Mountains. With over 178,000 square feet of space, the Biltmore House is a famous example of the Gilded Age. The house includes 65 fireplaces, an indoor pool, a library with 10,000 volumes and a bowling alley. Almost all objects in the home are from George and Edith Vanderbilt’s original collection. The estate is still family-owned and self-sustaining.

“We aim to share Biltmore’s rich history of hospitality with our guests, dating to when George Vanderbilt created Biltmore House in the late 1800s,” said Paula Wilber, vice president of sales. “Mr. Vanderbilt’s home and estate is a showcase of beautiful architecture, manicured gardens, sweeping mountainous views, world-class dining, a winery and two hotel properties.”

Groups can take a self-guided or guided tour of the Biltmore House. Guided tours include a rooftop tour, a garden walk, an evening tour, a premium tour and a behind-the-scenes tour. The Legacy of the Land Tour is a motorcoach tour that gives groups a look into the estate’s areas that are usually not open to guests. Winery and behind-the-scenes wine production tours also are available.

Groups can participate in outdoor activities, including biking, hiking, horseback riding, bonfires and river float rips.

Complimentary motorcoach parking is offered.

For more information, call 800-211-9805, email groupsales@biltmore.com or visit biltmore.com.