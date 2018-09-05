In the heart of downtown Toronto, student groups experience an underwater world full of aquatic creatures.

“Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is an unforgettable learning destination for students of all ages,” said Sandra Woloschuk, sales manager at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada. “They love to get up close and personal with our touch exhibits that include stingrays, scarlet cleaner shrimp, horseshoe crabs and bamboo sharks, or soak in one of our many daily live dive shows.”

The aquarium has the longest underwater viewing tunnel in North America, over 1.5 million gallons of water and more than 100 interactive displays, including four touch pools. Ten galleries provide educational experiences.

The Canadian Waters gallery covers the freshwater creatures and wilderness that can be found throughout Canada. “Waters of the World” is a double exhibit in one tank, featuring a saltwater tank within a freshwater tank. In this exhibit, visitors see a combination of tropical freshwater fish and tropical fish from around the world.

Students also can experience daily dive shows. The shows are interactive and provide the chance to learn more about the animals.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada offers a variety of workshops and programs suited for different grade levels. Tank Talk Programs are led by educators who discuss the animals living in particular tanks.

Behind the Scenes Tours, designed for students in grades 10–12, share the systems that filter through millions of gallons of water each day. Students learn about caring for the animals and gallery maintenance.

Motorcoach drop off and pick up zones are available on the north side of Bremner Boulevard.

For more information call 647-351-3474 or visit ripleyaquariums.com/canada.