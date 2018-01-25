Virginia has so much to love, and with Riverside Center for the Performing Arts providing a top-notch theatre and dining experience the attraction to visit grows even sweeter. Travelers eagerly take refuge from the real world in our beautiful facility and lose themselves in the magic of one of our Broadway-style productions. A Chorus Line in the Summer of 2018 followed by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the Fall, with La Cage aux Folles opening January 2019 and The Color Purple in March are just a sample of our upcoming productions.

Groups arriving by motorcoach step off at the curb under our marquee, crossing marble floors to enter our chandeliered lounge. A full bar awaits for refreshment, and when doors open groups are escorted into the theater for seating. Follow a host to the group’s marked tables, where the salad course awaits. Place an entree and dessert order, look over the playbill, and enjoy the companionship of dining out with dear friends. After the delicious dinner the tables are cleared and the wait staff is off to prepare for the show, and oh, what a show it is! Broadway-quality talent, costumes, direction and production values take viewers away to another place and time for a couple of hours. When the lights come up, the coach awaits curbside. Always a fabulous time!

Serious theatre lovers might enjoy a fascinating Behind-the-Scenes Tour, which might include backstage, the costume shop, or the scenery shop. We offer performance options for smaller ensembles and choral groups, or arrange to join the cast to sing during the final curtain call.

Located in Fredericksburg, centered between Washington, DC and Richmond, VA, and within sight of I-95, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is perfectly positioned to be a part of your East Coast tours.

For more information visit riversidedt.com.