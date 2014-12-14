Roadside classics: Famous food festivals

Farmers in the west grow everything from almonds and apples to edible zinnias and zucchini. Where there’s produce, there’s often a festival to celebrate the harvest. Here are five places to park the motorcoach and join in the fun for these roadside classics.

Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy, California

July

When the 37th edition of the festival arrives July 24–26, 2015, groups can expect to find garlic, garlic and more garlic. More than 2 tons of locally grown bulbs go into the cook-off, food court dishes, Gourmet Alley Demonstration stage and even the ice-cream maker.

(408) 842-1625

www.gilroygarlicfestival.com

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

Olathe, Colorado

August

In the western Colorado town of Olathe, the first Saturday in August means one thing — sweet corn. On August 1, 2015, the schedule will include a pancake breakfast, parade, car show and a corn-eating contest.

(970) 497-0832

www.olathesweetcornfest.com

National Lentil Festival

Pullman, Washington

August

When groups visit Pullman August 21–22, 2015, they can step into the world of the lentil. The world’s largest bowl of lentil chili, a demonstration stage and a cook-off showcase the many ways to prepare lentils. The schedule of events includes parades, live music and shopping.

(800) 365-6948

www.lentilfest.com

Hatch Chili Festival

Hatch, New Mexico

August/September

For nearly 45 years, Hatch natives and visitors anticipate the harvest as they make plans to join the Labor Day weekend festival. September 5–6, 2015, will be packed with chili tastings, mariachi music, salsa cook-offs and the made-in-New-Mexico Mercado.

(505) 252-0431

www.hatchchilefest.com

AppleJack Festival

Nebraska City, Nebraska

September

More than 80,000 people are expected to come to Nebraska City for the launch of the apple harvest. The next AppleJack Festival, Sept. 18–20, 2015 will feature craft fairs, street dancing, a carnival and a classic car show. Nebraska City celebrates its role as the Apple Capital of the World with pie, fritters, salad, caramel apples and other tasty harvest treats.

(800) 514-9113

www.gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival