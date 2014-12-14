Roadside classics: Famous food festivals

Farmers in the west grow everything from almonds and apples to edible zinnias and zucchini. Where there’s produce, there’s often a festival to celebrate the harvest. Here are five places to park the motorcoach and join in the fun for these roadside classics.
Gilroy Garlic Festival
Gilroy, California
July
When the 37th edition of the festival arrives July 24–26, 2015, groups can expect to find garlic, garlic and more garlic. More than 2 tons of locally grown bulbs go into the cook-off, food court dishes, Gourmet Alley Demonstration stage and even the ice-cream maker.
(408) 842-1625
www.gilroygarlicfestival.com
Olathe Sweet Corn Festival
Olathe, Colorado
August
In the western Colorado town of Olathe, the first Saturday in August means one thing — sweet corn. On August 1, 2015, the schedule will include a pancake breakfast, parade, car show and a corn-eating contest.
(970) 497-0832
www.olathesweetcornfest.com
National Lentil Festival
Pullman, Washington
August
When groups visit Pullman August 21–22, 2015, they can step into the world of the lentil. The world’s largest bowl of lentil chili, a demonstration stage and a cook-off showcase the many ways to prepare lentils. The schedule of events includes parades, live music and shopping.
(800) 365-6948
www.lentilfest.com
Hatch Chili Festival
Hatch, New Mexico
August/September
For nearly 45 years, Hatch natives and visitors anticipate the harvest as they make plans to join the Labor Day weekend festival. September 5–6, 2015, will be packed with chili tastings, mariachi music, salsa cook-offs and the made-in-New-Mexico Mercado.
(505) 252-0431
www.hatchchilefest.com
AppleJack Festival
Nebraska City, Nebraska
September
More than 80,000 people are expected to come to Nebraska City for the launch of the apple harvest. The next AppleJack Festival, Sept. 18–20, 2015 will feature craft fairs, street dancing, a carnival and a classic car show. Nebraska City celebrates its role as the Apple Capital of the World with pie, fritters, salad, caramel apples and other tasty harvest treats.
(800) 514-9113
www.gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival
