Roberts Hawaii began operations on Kauai in 1941. Since then, the company has expanded; an array of sightseeing tours and excursions are now offered on the four major islands of Oahu, Maui, the Big Island and Kauai.

JoAnn Erban, Roberts Hawaii’s vice president of sales for the Westbound and Asia Division, spoke with David Hoekman, Group Tour Media’s managing editor.

Q: What do you pride yourself on as a tour operator?

A: Our company was founded here in Hawaii, and we have been in this business for more than 75 years. We pride ourselves on providing outstanding services to our valued guests and, above all, we consistently strive to offer first-class service with a genuine aloha spirit.

Q: What sets Roberts Hawaii apart?

A: Roberts Hawaii is a locally born, employee-owned company. Sharing ownership of the company with our employees recognizes and rewards their dedicated contributions and inspires continuous development. It also is an added incentive for skilled talent to consider Roberts Hawaii as a place to build a career.

Our presence on four major islands and our diversified service portfolio help us meet the varying needs of our guests. We are proud to offer Hawaii’s largest fleet of modern vehicles and we are on a program to acquire new equipment every four years, which helps ensure our tour operations run smoothly and safely. With more than 900 vehicles including Suburbans, Mercedes Sprinters, Crusader vans, trolleys, school buses, mini coaches and motorcoaches, we are able to accommodate any type of guest.

Q: What tour trends have you seen in the last several years?

A: We have seen an increase in demand for more hands-on and personalized experiences. Guests are showing greater interest in tours that explore the history and culture of Hawaii. This was a driving force in our decision to launch Hoku Hawaii Tours, a higher-end product on a luxury vehicle. The tours are smaller in size and include immersive experiences, such as a waterfall swim and a chance to stand-up paddleboard on the Anahulu River.

Q: What is the next big thing for Roberts Hawaii?

A: We have been exploring specialized tours designed for smaller groups, in response to the changing needs of our guests. In 2015, we launched Hoku Hawaii Tours, a luxury line for visitors interested in exploring the island’s rich cultural, historic and scenic wonders at an exceptional level of comfort and service.

Roberts Hawaii

808-539-9400

robertshawaii.com