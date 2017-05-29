Admire nature’s towering rock formations at Garden of the Gods

Stand on the terrace at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs and let nature provide the perfect backdrop for group photos. The clear blue skies contrast gracefully with the red rock formations scattered among the valley.

The Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center is usually a first stop for groups. There, groups can take in the “iconic view of the park with Pikes Peak in the background, take group photos, explore the visitor and nature center, enjoy a box lunch and even watch a movie about the park,” said Penny Whalen, assistant director.

For most groups, the majority of their time is spent in the visitor and nature center. The nature center is a high-class museum with hands-on interactive exhibits. Guests receive an in-depth look at the geology, flora, fauna, people and history of the park.

There are customized programs available to groups. Jeep and Segway tours, step-on guides, guided walking tours, rock climbing opportunities and American Indian dance performances are add-on options for a well-rounded experience. The tours last between 60 and 90 minutes. Rock climbing is a four- to eight-hour activity, depending on the group requirements.

Garden of the Gods is a fantastic stop for birding groups as well. During the migratory season, flocks of birds use Garden of the Gods as a resting point on their journey, giving ample opportunities for birders to check species off their checklists.

“Minimally, groups should plan on spending three hours at the park to enjoy the views, movie, lunch and gift shop,” Whalen said.

Garden of the Gods has more than 1 million annual visitors. Groups should make reservations as far in advance as possible.

For more information, call 719-634-6666 or visit gardenofgods.com.

Article by Deb Thompson