New York’s Rockland County welcomes Chinese visitors

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. — Shopping, fall foliage and American historic sites in upstate New York highlight three new Golden Week packages produced specifically for Chinese visitors by the Rockland County Office of Tourism.

The packages are designed for receptive group tour operators based in the U.S. seeking new destinations in the lower Hudson Valley.

Less than an hour’s drive from New York City, Rockland County is known as the home of Stony Point Battlefield, Harriman State Park, Edward Hopper House Art Center and the Palisades Center, one of the largest shopping malls in the U.S.

The new Golden Week packages include these popular sites, as well as Torne Valley Vineyards, Village of Suffern Museum and Tallman Mountain State Park.

The three package themes are history, arts and culture; outdoors; and family fun. Each package is offered as a single-day or overnight trip, and includes discounts on accommodations, dining and attraction fees. The packages, which are offered October through December 2017, are posted online at: explorerocklandny.com/china/group-travel

“We know that the October Golden Week holiday in China is a popular time for travel, and it also happens to be one of the loveliest times to visit Rockland County,” said Lucy Redzeposki, Rockland County’s director of economic growth and tourism. “The colorful fall foliage is a beauti

ful backdrop for all the American experiences you can find here.”

The packages were coordinated by BBG&G Advertising, Inc. as part of a bilingual welcome campaign — now in its second year — to promote inbound leisure visitation and capitalize on the year-round influx of Chinese tourists visiting nearby New York City. A dedicated microsite with market-specific content can be found at: explorerocklandny.com/china.

Tour operators in need of more information or assistance in booking these packages can contact Bethany Lunden at 845-615-9084 or bethany@bbggadv.com.