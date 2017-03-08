Group Tour Media

Rural Routes to Main Street Cultural Trail stop: Chateau Thomas Winery in Plainfield, Indiana
Rural Routes to Main Street Cultural Trail, Chateau Thomas Winery, Plainfield, Ind.
Photo: Visit Hendricks County

Rural Routes to Main Street Cultural Trail expands

The Rural Routes to Main Street Cultural Trail is growing in central Indiana.

Rural Routes & Maine Street Cultural Trail logoLogo: Visit Hendricks County

The 8-year-old trail has welcomed a third county into the fold and debuted a new logo and guidebook.

Featured are sites such as art galleries, local studios, restaurants, confectionaries and many other locations that make or sell handmade goods. It began as a partnership between Visit Hendricks County and the Hendricks County Arts Council in 2010.

A state grant made expansion into Morgan County possible in 2013 and another Indiana Office of Tourism Development grant added locations in Putnam County late in 2016.

“Group-friendly stops along the Rural Routes to Main Street Cultural Trail have been a part of our group tour offerings since its inception,” said Tracy Whetstone, Visit Hendricks County’s groups manager. “We have met artists, watched demonstrations, eaten at great restaurants and so much more. We are so excited that the trail has expanded into a third county adding even more attractions. There truly is so much to do within a short driving distance that we can easily customize a two-day, overnight tour based solely around the Cultural Trail.”

Packaging talented artists, attractions, one-of-a-kind products and local eateries, the trail and its accompanying guidebook give visitors an insider’s perspective of the destinations that should not be missed in Hendricks, Morgan and Putnam counties.

The 2017 Rural Routes to Main Street Cultural Trail includes 34 members in the three counties who are open a minimum of Thursday to Saturday year-round. A “Second Saturdays” component opens the trail up to 10 additional sites on the second Saturday of every month.

For more information, visit ruralroutestomainstreet.com.

David Hoekman, Managing Editor

David Hoekman is a former newspaperman on a quest to tell the stories of the world’s various places and cultures in compelling ways. He especially enjoys learning and writing about the business of group travel. His favorite destination is wherever he is going next and his travel tip is to always pack an emergency granola bar or two.

