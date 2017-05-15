Rushmore Tramway Adventures in Keystone, South Dakota, is an ideal way to enrich a group experience in the Black Hills with attractions for learning, team building or making one-of-a-kind memories.

With spectacular aerial views of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the park offers a variety of adventures, including the Alpine Slide, Scenic Chairlift, zip lining, Free Fall Tower and Aerial Adventure Park.

The thrill begins with a breathtaking chairlift ride up to the top of the summit. There, groups can dine at the Mountain Top Grille and stroll through the gardens, all while taking in the awe-inspiring scenery and fragrance of the Ponderosa Pines.

The newest attraction, the Aerial Adventure Park, is considered the ultimate Black Hills’ nature tour, suited for both climbers and those happier with two feet on the ground. Choose from several ropes courses spread over a 3-acre area with different levels depending on the degree of difficulty. More than 100 different elements are strung between 85-plus platforms on the tree trunks, creating a fascinating treetop “jungle gym” challenge.

“Laughter and shared enthusiasm go hand-in-hand with a little good-natured competition as guests climb through the trees together,” said Cameron Fullerton, operations manager. “It’s a personal sense of accomplishment.”

The Alpine Slide is like a bobsled without the ice and snow, and offers two different tracks. The double zip line spans 800 feet and glides through the fresh, mountain air.

“New for 2017 is a two-hour zip line tour with five different lines,” Fullerton said. “The zip lines and Free Fall Tower are definitely ‘bucket list’ achievements.”

The park is open from May through October. Call Rushmore Tramway Adventures for group rates.

For more information, call 605-593-4913 or visit rushmoretramwayadventures.com.

Article by Mira Temkin