Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean: Explore Quebec’s great outdoors

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is a place known for its outdoor adventures. Two hours north of Québec City, the area is great for outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for that perfect outdoor getaway. Crisscrossed by major rivers and lakes, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean’s location means visitors are never far from a waterway. The region covers 41,699 square miles and has a population of nearly 275,000 people.

Created in 2002, Saguenay comprises the three boroughs of Chicoutimi, Jonquiere and La Baie. The area offers history and culture too, but nature shines the brightest.

“We welcome groups from many different international markets to the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region,” said Nancy Donnelly, coordinator of market development for Tourism Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. “Visitors are always astounded by the beauty of the Saguenay Fjord and impressed with the rich variety of activities to do throughout the region in this pocket of Québec.”

Nature adventures

The abundance of nature translates into plenty of outdoor activities for groups.

Visit the Cap Jaseux Adventure Park for some outdoor fun. Whether wanting to participate in sea kayaking, hiking, fishing, or staying in a rustic cabin, the park offers it. Fit in some thrills by going for a treetop rope climbing adventure. Take the regular tree course or try the extreme trees options for more freedom in movement.

The area is home to many national parks that make a great additions to any tour itinerary. Saguenay Fjord National Park provides amazing views of the water and is located on both sides of the fjord. Or stop at Pointe-Taillon National Park, where bicyclists can get to the beach that stretches along the shores of Lake St-Jean.

Animal adventures

Located two hours from the main city of Saguenay, the Wild Zoo of St- Félicien is in the town of St-Félicien.

It’s not the typical zoo. There, the animals run free and the humans go in cages.

A visit to Aventuraid offers the special opportunity for small groups to get close to a pack of arctic wolves in a safe and fully supervised space. Watch the 38-plus wolves from the observation center or overnight at the park. Learn how to mush on a dog-sledding excursion.



More excellent spots

Stop at the Museum of the Fjord to learn about Saguenay and the surrounding areas. Explore the museum’s exhibits and multimedia displays and check out the aquarium.

Make a visit to the authentic 1920s historic village of Val-Jalbert. See how people lived during that time in what was an ultra-modern village because it had electricity and running water. The site has more than 40 original period buildings, including a general store and pulp mill.

“Groups visiting the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region leave with so much to rave about to their friends. They love the breathtaking scenery of the Saguenay Fjord, fascinating history and culture, delicious local fare and warm fun-loving hospitality,” Donnelly said. “It is a destination that provides customers with lasting memories of time well spent on a great vacation.”

For more information call Tourism Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean at 877-253-8387 or visit saguenaylacsaintjean.ca.

Article by Steph Lulofs