For tour operators, getting students on the slopes is easy with the Sandia Peak Ski & Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“From Albuquerque’s lower tram terminal, it is just 15 minutes to the top for your first run down,” said Debi Owen, director of communications of Sandia Peak Ski & Tramway. “You just carry your equipment on board.”

Group rates are available for 20 or more for both the ski and tram. The 200-acre ski resort has a Terrain Park, as well as beginner, intermediate and black diamond runs.

Since the trams run every 30 minutes, advance booking is advised.

“The tram holds approximately 45–50 passengers,” Owen said. “We try to put the entire group on the same car, but sometimes they do need to be split on multiple cars.”

The aerial tram carries passengers up 4,000 vertical feet, to the upper tram terminal at Sandia Crest, with an elevation of 10,378 feet. Then, it is just a few steps to the downhill runs on the east side.

At the Double Eagle II Day Lodge, students can rest, re-energize and grab a bite between runs at the cafe. The cafe’s menu includes breakfast items as well as soup, burgers, sandwiches, salads and dessert.

In the warmer months, student groups with serious hikers can use the Tramway to access the rugged trails of Sandia Peak, which is part of the Cibola National Forest.

Kim Round, recreation staff officer, advises bringing plenty of water, an extra set of clothes, sturdy shoes and sunscreen when hiking the trails.

“Temperatures can be 20–30 degrees cooler at the crest,” she said.

Some trails cross into the Sandia Mountain Wilderness. There are restrictions on youth groups, so group leaders are advised to contact the Sandia Ranger Station in advance regarding restrictions on the trails.

For more information, call 505-856-6419 or visit sandiapeak.com.

Article by Becky Linhardt