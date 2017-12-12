It’s always Christmas at Santa Claus Museum & Village

Yes, Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus, Indiana. The town is located in the southern part of the state, and it is the home of Santa Claus Museum & Village.

The museum is dedicated to the history of the town, said Emily Thompson, director.

“Our mission is to make sure the unique history and story of Santa Claus is preserved and shared,” Thompson said. “Hand in hand with that we want to perpetuate the work of Santa’s Elves.”

Each year at Christmastime a group of 200 people known as Santa’s Elves donate their time to answer letters from children to Santa. In 2015, over 22,000 letters were answered.

“Answering the letters started in 1914. It’s a tradition we’re really proud of and it continues today,” Thompson said.

The museum presents the history of the Santa Claus post office, established in 1856, and displays artifacts from Santa Claus Land, the theme park in Santa Claus that became Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. The Original Santa Claus Post Office was moved to the site in 2012.

Museum visitors can read letters to Santa from children dating to the 1930s.

“The letters give you a glimpse of American history through the eyes of a child,” Thompson said.

The museum opened in 2006 and moved to its current location next to the 1935 Santa Claus statue in 2011.

The 22-foot concrete statue is dedicated “to the children of the world” and makes a great photo background.

Thompson greets groups before a self-guided tour, which usually takes about an hour.

A small per-person contribution is suggested. For an additional fee, museum founder Patricia Koch can do a presentation for groups.

Although the museum and village is closed from January through April, a group can schedule a tour in that time period, Thompson said.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call Santa Claus Museum & Village at 812-544-2434 or visit santaclausmuseum.org.