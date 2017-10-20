A dazzling display of colorful flowers mirrors the vibrant hues of Idaho sunsets at Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum. Situated on 5 manicured acres, the garden features stunning, high-altitude native and cultivated plants. The serene setting is designed to encourage groups to relax and reflect.

“The fact that we can produce such beauty in a short growing season and in a high desert climate is surprising to many,” said Kat Vanden Heuvel, executive director. “A favorite guided tour is the walk through the Garden of Infinite Compassion (GIC).”

The GIC teems with bursts of color and texture. A waterfall and reflecting pond circle among 16 rocks of up to 30 tons each, symbolizing the 16 Buddhist arhats, the enlightened ones who achieved the perfect peace of nirvana.

The GIC was specially designed for a visit from the 14th Dalai Lama who blessed the space and gifted a finely carved 400-pound Tibetan prayer wheel filled with more than 1 million written mantras. The prayer wheel is one of only two in North America and is turned by hand.

“We happily offer group tours of any part of the facility and are able to customize them to meet the group’s needs and interests,” Vanden Heuvel said.

Carol’s Wildflower Garden was named for Carol Blackburn, Sawtooth’s dedicated and knowledgeable horticulturalist. The purposefully scattered collections of flowers are reminiscent of hiking trails through the wild lands of Idaho.

Staff members delight in sharing their passion with visitors. Sawtooth Botanical Garden presents a large variety of plants arranged in ways to replicate at home.

“There’s always something to learn from each other and gardening in all of its forms has a way of positively bringing people together,” Vanden Heuvel said. “Pack a water bottle, bring a lunch and be ready to slow down and connect with nature during a visit.”

There are sculptures located throughout the garden, as well as shady spots to relax and enjoy a picnic near the creek.

The garden is open year-round from sunrise to sunset. Garden classes and events, like watercolor painting and photography, can be prearranged for groups.

For more information on the garden, call 208-726-9358 or visit sbgarden.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin