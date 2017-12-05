For 241 years, America has stood for freedom. Find your footing on a capital trip. Discover iconic landmarks, monumental views and lively streetscapes. Groups will enjoy easy access to national treasures including Arlington National Cemetery, the National 9/11 Memorial, Air Force Memorial and Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima).

If you have one day

The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial honors those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and is just outside the Pentagon. Afterward, visit the 300-foot-spires of the Air Force Memorial which is about a 15-minute walk up the hill from the Pentagon.

A short walk from the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial is Arlington’s largest mall, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Anchored by Nordstrom and Macy’s, Fashion Centre offers a world-class shopping experience with more than 170 stores and restaurants.

If you have two days

Arlington National Cemetery, the most hallowed burial ground of America’s fallen military, includes the grave of President John F. Kennedy, Arlington House – The Robert E. Lee Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknowns. Nearby, enjoy the expansive view at the Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima), which pays tribute to every U.S. Marine who has died in battle since 1775.

After a solemn day visiting memorials, enjoy the cozy neighborhood vibe of Shirlington. Known for its sidewalk dining, specialty shops and the Tony Award®-winning Signature Theatre, this Arlington neighborhood is big-city fun at a small-town scale.

If you have three days

Venture to the Ballston neighborhood to sample cuisine from regionally and nationally renowned chefs at restaurants, such as Robert Wiedmaier’s Mussel Bar and Grille, Rustico, Cheesetique, and Mike Isabella’s Kapnos Taverna, Pepita Cantina and Yona.

After your fine dining experience, let your hair down in Clarendon. Stroll along the shops at the Market Common Clarendon. Then stop in for live music at venues like Galaxy Hut, Clarendon Ballroom or Clarendon Grill.