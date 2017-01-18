Find serenity at Garvan Woodland Gardens

Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains of southwest Arkansas, Garvan Woodland Gardens wows groups with stunning sights and landscapes while boasting 210 acres.

Located in Hot Springs, the botanical garden preserves and enhances a part of the Ouachita Mountain environment and provides people with learning, research and serenity.

“Groups take away a new appreciation for the beautiful Ouachita Mountains in central Arkansas,” said Sherre Freeman, marketing director. “Our tours offer an unparalleled outdoor experience that focuses on the beauty of ‘The Natural State,’ and features native flora as well as beautifully manicured seasonal plantings in the gardens.”

Garvan Woodland Gardens is the botanical garden of the University of Arkansas.

Docent-led, self-guided and golf cart tours are options for groups. Some favorite group stops are the Bridge of the Full Moon, the Garden of the Pine Wind and Anthony Chapel.

The Bridge of the Full Moon is one of the most photographed features of the gardens. The 11-foot high structure reflects stone bridges in western China.

The Garden of the Pine Wind is a 4-acre rock and stream garden. It was voted fifth-best Asian garden in North America in 2012 by the Journal of Japanese Gardening. Approximately 300 varieties of Asian ornamental plants can be viewed.

The 160-seat Anthony Chapel is nearly six stories tall and is a popular site for concerts, events and about 175 weddings annually. The chapel lies under a thick canopy of pines and oak trees and offers views of the changing seasons with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and multiple skylights.

For dining options, the Chipmunk Café on-site offers freshly made sandwiches, wraps, snacks, salads and desserts. Groups may also pre-order lunch boxes for tours.

Special ticket pricing is available for groups of 20 or more, and must be arranged in at least two weeks in advance. Motorcoach parking is available at the welcome plaza entrance to the gardens.

For more information, call 501-262-9603, email groups@garvangardens.org or visit garvangardens.org.