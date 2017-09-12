Shear Madness generates sheer hilarity in Boston

Groups that sleuth together, stay together at Boston’s Shear Madness. The gags, plot twists and special surprises of this American theater staple leave groups coming back for more.

A slapstick, improvised whodunit, Shear Madness is the longest running play in the U.S. at nearly 40 years. But if “long running” conjures ideas of stability, think again. At Shear Madness, the audience is in control — making the play anything but predictable.

“There would be no show without the audience,” said Lisa Field, group sales and company manager. The audience can speak with the actors while they’re on stage, interrogate the suspects and propose theories to the detective.

Shear Madness is a play that really caters to groups, Field said. The theater gives groups the opportunity to complete a short questionnaire and submit a piece of merchandise, usually a hat, T-shirt or mug. The actors then make shout-outs and special mentions to groups during the show and incorporate the groups’ props into the unfolding drama.

“Usually the person who made the booking for the group is the only one who knows, so it’s always an uproar of laughter,” Field said. “Groups are always surprised to have that bit of personalization.”

Shear Madness debuted in Boston’s Charles Playhouse in 1980. Its theater boasts cabaret-style seating.

The playhouse is in Boston’s theater district, which has a designated, motorcoach drop-off area. Motorcoaches are welcome to remain in the drop-off area during the show.

The show is set in a modern-day, Boston hair salon. During the play, a murder takes place offstage. All the characters have a reasonable motive for murder, so the audience must help solve the crime. The direction of the play really is dictated by the audience’s contributions, so the endings vary, Field said. She added many people come back again and again to see different outcomes.

The cast often references the latest media scandals, pop culture trends and local news items to keep each performance fresh.

For more information, call 800-992-9035, email groupinfo@shearmadness.com or visit shearmadness.com.

Article by Danielle Russell