Silver Dollar City wins top billing for theme park holiday event

BRANSON, Mo. — Through the help of friends and fans of the 1880s internationally awarded theme park, Silver Dollar City earned the title for the nation’s “Best Theme Park Holiday Event.”

The USA Today/10Best poll originates with selections made by an editorial board of the newspaper and travel experts before going out to the public for the voting process. The poll is respected as one of the leading indicators of excellence for national events.

The news was announced Dec. 8 after four weeks of voting by USA Today readers and theme park fans. Other finalists included events at Disney, SeaWorld, Dollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens/Tampa and Williamsburg.

Silver Dollar City’s long-acclaimed An Old Time Christmas has gained several new accolades this holiday season. Honors include being named in CNN’s 7 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in the USA, Travel Channel’s 8 Holiday Light Displays You Don’t Want to Miss, US News & World Report’s America’s Top 14 Theme Parks for the Holidays, Southern Living’s Best Christmas Tree in Every State. The attraction has been spotlighted for top Christmas events by the Associated Press, USA Today Christmas wrap-up and the Denver Post.

Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas, with 6.5 million lights, runs through Dec. 30, featuring the new Christmas In Midtown, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade, two original musical productions, a 5-Story Special Effects Christmas Tree and holiday dining.

“This means so much to us because the end result is determined by our guests, our friends and the loyal fans of Silver Dollar City,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “To the many who voted, thank you so very much.”

Also new this year is a New Year’s Celebration on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Schedules/details: silverdollarcity.com, or 800-831-4386.