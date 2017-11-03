Cameras click and folks gasp in awe when glimpsing a city skyline from an observation deck set high atop some of the world’s tallest buildings. Ever since high-rises have been built, people have been easing next to windows and railings to enjoy panoramic views.

“High up in a skyscraper, it’s a different way to explore a city,” said Jennifer Hesser, assistant general manager for One Liberty Observation Deck in Philadelphia. “If you think about it, there are a lot of people who don’t live in or near large cities with tall buildings and a skyline. If they do, unless they work in them or live in them, most high-rise buildings are not accessible to the public. So, when visiting a city with an observation deck, it is a great way to take in the landscape and the unique views the city has to offer.”

Many observation decks and high places off group packages, special prices and extras such as catered dinners on site. “We can accommodate up to 275 guests, perfect for all your adult and student groups,” said Diane Meglino, sales manager for One Liberty Observation Deck. “We also offer photo packages and packages with other top attractions and restaurants in the area,”

Jessica Blank, marketing manager for One Liberty Observation Deck, shared this tip: “Come right before sunset so that you get to see the views during the day, the sunset and the night’s city lights all in one visit.”

Check out this list of the best places to get a bird’s-eye view of a large city and its surroundings.

Empire State Building

New York City

Remember the scene in the 1933 movie King Kong where the giant gorilla climbs to the top of New York’s Empire State Building? He fights off a swarm of airplanes before falling to his death. Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan, the iconic building has been drawing movie makers and visitors ever since it was constructed.

Built during the depths of the Great Depression and completed in 1931, the world-famous landmark doesn’t disappoint. Wrapping around the building’s spire, the 86th Floor Observation Deck features panoramic views. Visitors can see landmarks such as Central Park, Hudson River, Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square and the Statue of Liberty.

In July, the Empire State Building began offering free binoculars to enhance visitor experiences. The powerful, full-circle rotation binoculars allow visitors to magnify the unobstructed views in every direction of the Big Apple. Previously, the binoculars required coin payments for use.

“As we welcome millions of visitors from around the world, we continue to make free additions and modernizations to enhance the visitor experience at the Observatory,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, senior vice president of the Empire State Building Observatory.

Skydeck Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

Opened in 1974, Chicago’s Skydeck at Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) offers views of up to 50 miles and four states — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. A Chicago icon — remember the scene in the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — Willis Tower stands 110 stories and 1,450 tall.

For the adventurous who want to look up, down and out, The Ledge added to Skydeck in 2009 is a real heart thumper. Small groups of four or five people can step into four glass boxes on the western face of the 103rd floor and see the city spread out below them with unobstructed views of people, bridges and motorists over Wacker Drive and the Chicago River. The glass boxes of The Ledge extend out 4.3 feet from the skyscraper with glass on the ceiling, floor and all sides for those who “dare to stand out,” as The Ledge proclaims.

“You’d only need to see the forehead prints on the windows to know that visitors are constantly trying to catch a glimpse below,” said Randy Stancik, general manager of Skydeck Chicago. “We’ve listened to our visitors and people just want to get closer … Now, they have an unobstructed view straight down and an exhilarating experience.”

360 Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

Step off the elevator on the 94th

floor of 360 Chicago and it is immediately obvious how the site got its name. Formerly known as the John Hancock Observatory when it first opened in 1969, 360 Chicago is a sight to behold. Rising 1,000 feet above the city’s Magnificent Mile, 360 Chicago showcases the windy city from an unusual angle.

To add even more goosebumps to the adventure, 360 Chicago has an amazing device called TILT. TILT does exactly that — it tilts outward giving thrill-seekers downward facing views of Chicago.

“We had a vision for elevating the experience, and providing memories for guests that will last a lifetime,” said Patrick Abisseror, CEO of Montparnasse 56 Group, the owner of 360 Chicago.

Feeling the enclosed glass and steel moveable platform start its downward turn is certainly memory-making. TILT holds up to eight visitors per cycle. The observatory also offers a multimedia audio tour that provides interesting facts and history about Chicago.

One World Observatory

New York City

Opened in May 2015, One World Observatory is a symbol of New York City and its eternal spirit and resiliency. The Observatory is in One World Trade Center, whose base is 200 feet by 200 feet. That’s the same size as the original twin towers that were destroyed in the terror attacks of 2001.

The 408-foot spire stands at a height of 1,776 feet — the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. With a tagline of “See Forever,” One World Observatory, offers a 360-degee view of New York City through floor-to-ceiling windows. But the adventure starts before visitors even arrive at the top.

Greeting visitors, the Global Welcome Center displays an enormous digital map where places around the globe ping as visitors get their tickets scanned. The display spotlights the diverse range of visitors. The fastest elevators in the world, the Sky Pod elevators feature full-length digital screens on three sides. They show the development of the New York skyline from the 16th century to today.

Those afraid of heights can step up onto the Sky Portal. There, they’ll see a thrilling illusion of hovering above the West Side Highway as traffic whizzes by. The illusion is created by a live video feed of the streets below. A camera from the spire that sits on top of One World Trade Center.

One Liberty Observation Deck

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia’s newest attraction is also the tallest. At 57 floors and 883 feet above street level, One Liberty Observation Deck offers visitors a look at Philly from the top. Opened Nov. 28, 2015, in the One Liberty skyscraper, One Liberty Observation Deck offers a City of Brotherly Love welcome.

The entrance to the attraction is on the second floor. There, visitors find a statue of Ben Franklin’s feet and legs. After a 75-second express elevator ride to the top, visitors are then greeted by the statue’s head.

“Visitors love our interactive touchscreens that are translated in five languages (English, Spanish, French, German & Mandarin),” said Diane Meglino, sales manager. “The touchscreens help our visitors get the lay of the land, easily helps our guests identify surrounding architecture they see and the technology even recommends different dining options, sporting locations and cultural landmarks our guests may want to explore.”

Article by Jackie Scheckler Finch