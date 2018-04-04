Hands-on activities are increasingly popular for group tours in Southern Indiana’s Clark and Floyd counties — SoIN Tourism.

Jim Epperson, executive director of SoIN Tourism, noted the organization and its tourism partners have always presented very marketable experiences to groups.

“But we know we always have to be changing and growing,” Epperson said.

That’s why Kate Kane Bewley, sales director, works with attractions to develop participatory experiences.

“We want the groups to do something,” Bewley said. “We know they’re going to see something. But when they do something, that is going to create the best memory they will take home and share.”

Groups can pick fruit or take a wine tour at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards in Borden.

At Maxwell’s House of Music in Jeffersonville, a group can learn to play the ukulele.

Bewley can help a tour planner arrange a culinary experience at a local vocational school’s culinary program. Under the direction of a chef, group members work together to prepare their meal.

Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site in New Albany has been a perennial favorite. Besides simply touring the grand 1867 home, a group can make its way through the house in a real-life game of Clue by finding the hidden clues that reveal who did the crime, where and why.

Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville is another longtime favorite. The year-round dinner theater features Broadway musicals, mysteries, comedies and dramas. In addition to a show and a meal, the playhouse offers groups acting exercises and a special behind-the-scenes tour.

At the Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, group members participate in a simulated bucket brigade. They experience firsthand the ineffectiveness of that early fire-fighting method. “It gets the group laughing and engaged,” Bewley said. “Then they learn how firefighting techniques developed.”

For more information, call SoIN Tourism at 812-282-6654 or visit gosoin.com.