Discover something new in Elizabeth City

Known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” Elizabeth City has a Southern charm that attracts group travelers and keeps them curious with rich biodiversity and a variety of attractions.

Elizabeth City’s reputation as being one of the friendliest places on the Intracoastal Waterway comes from the tradition of throwing impromptu wine and cheese parties, giving roses to boaters along the way.

“On our tours, visitors may find something they have lost: their curiosity,” said Christina Rehklau, director of the Elizabeth City Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s always fun to see what questions I will be asked, because I always learn a new aspect to research and explore about the area.”

A popular choice for groups is the Elizabeth City H.A.S. IT Tour. The acronym H.A.S. stands for history, art and science. This tour features Arts of the Albemarle, Museum of the Albemarle and Port Discover.

Influenced by scenic coastal waterways, artwork created by regional artisans in the Arts of the Albemarle inspires visiting groups. This world-class facility is a home to over 250 artists, craftsmen and photographers.

At the Museum of the Albemarle, groups can learn about the history of the Albemarle region, named after George Monck, 1st Duke of Albemarle. The Albemarle region is an uncommon environment — half water, half land. “Our Story,” an exhibit, shares the story of how communities have adapted to the challenges and opportunities of the region’s biodiversity.

“At times, the water has been a unifying aspect, making Elizabeth City a provisioning stop for the Wright Brothers and commercial hub for the region,” Rehklau said.

At Port Discover, groups can become scientists for the day at this hands-on science center. Visitors have the opportunity to discover something new — from why the Albemarle region’s water is a sweet tea color to how drones work.

“Groups on the H.A.S. IT Tours and visiting these attractions will find themselves saying, ‘I didn’t know that,’” Rehklau said. “While here, visitors can learn about how blimps are made, or where the first tea party movement started or the beginnings of the Underground Railroad.”

