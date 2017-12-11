Witness sea turtle recovery at South Carolina Aquarium

The South Carolina Aquarium boasts a large collection, showcasing more than its 5,000 animals in over 60 exhibits. The aquarium’s location on the Charleston Harbor makes it a perfect spot to take in the scenic views of the river and shoreline.

Groups visiting the South Carolina Aquarium will notice the exhibits follow a “from the mountains to the sea” theme, mirroring the topography of South Carolina.

“The Shallows” lets visitors feel the skin of cownose rays and southern stingrays. The exhibit is housed in a 20,000-gallon touch tank, which features a deep area for the animals to swim and a shallow area where guests can feel them. The 385,0000-gallon Great Ocean Tank is impossible to miss, as it’s the deepest tank in North America. The tank is home to more than 700 animals, including sharks and the 220-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Caretta.

The South Carolina Aquarium welcomes groups of 15 or more to self-tour the exhibits.

“We can accommodate groups of any size with advance reservation,” said Rou de Haas, senior group sales manager at the aquarium.

Groups can tour South Carolina’s only Sea Turtle Hospital, where they’ll see current patients up close and discover what goes into caring for sick and injured sea turtles.

New in May, the Family Zucker Sea Turtle Recovery is a living exhibit and interactive learning landscape. The exhibit presents the remarkable journey from rescue to rehabilitation to release, that patients experience.

Free motorcoach parking is available directly opposite the aquarium; no city permits are necessary if the aquarium is the first or only stop. Several area restaurants provide drop-off services.

For more information, call 843-720-1990 or visit scaquarium.org.