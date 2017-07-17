Part of Montréal’s ground breaking Space for Life, the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium helped attract more than 2 million visitors to the complex. Space for Life includes the partner attractions Biodôme, Insectarium and Botanical Garden. More than 34 percent of visitors were traveling from outside of the province of Québec.

Space for Life is committed to biodiversity and invites visitors to rethink the ties between humans and nature to cultivate a new way of living.

Advance reservations are required for groups that want to take a guided tour, participate in a school activity, attend a show or reserve space in one of the dining areas.

Groups visiting the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium should allow at least two hours. Several suggested itineraries to package attractions with the planetarium are available. A choice of a location in addition to the planetarium (Biodôme, Botanical Garden or Insectarium) would extend the visit to a minimum of three hours. The planetarium also couples well with the Montréal Tower for a two-and-a-half-hour package.

Tickets to the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium include the show “Mira, the Little Star” or a choice of two double features: “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” and “One Day… on Mars,” or “We are the Stars” and “One Day on Mars.” Students also can visit the exhibition, “Exo: Our Search for Life in the Universe.”

The planetarium is offering a special program to explain the eclipse phenomenon that will occur across North America on Aug. 21. Through June 22, the 15-minute program, “Eclipse,” will provide simple tips for safely observing the solar eclipse event. Other programs include “Dark Universe” and “What’s a Meteorite Hunter?”

Motorcoaches can use the underground Olympic Stadium parking garage, which allows groups to access the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. Motorcoaches can park free of charge in reserved and marked spaces.

Cloakroom service is free of charge. The planetarium is closed on Mondays.

For more information, call 514-868-3056 or visit espacepourlavie.ca.