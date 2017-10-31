Charge up at Spark Museum of Electrical Invention

In Bellingham, Washington, the Spark Museum of Electrical Invention showcases 400 years of innovation history. The museum houses items related to harnessing electricity and energy, inventions that hail a significant change in the course of human history.

There are more than 1,000 artifacts on display, including telephones, telegraphs, phonographs and even an original 1893 Edison light bulb, handmade by Thomas Edison himself.

Another significant item on display is one of the largest Tesla coils, “lightning machines,” in the country. During demonstrations, rivers of electricity (lightning) can spew out in arcs more than 10 feet long.

“The topic of electricity is the perfect vehicle for demonstrating history and science,” said Tana Granack, director of operations. “It’s very visually dynamic. When I’m making lightning, whether it’s a few inches or feet, it’s amazing. People are fascinated by it and it makes them smile.”

Demonstrations are done daily with plenty of opportunities for questions and guest interaction. Interactive exhibits offer opportunities for museum guests to explore firsthand.

For example, guests can walk right up to the Van de Graaff Generator, a static electricity machine. Granack said it is a simple machine, but always delights visitors.

Another guest favorite is the Theremin, touted as the world’s first electronic musical instrument. Patented in 1928, it’s played without actually touching it, but rather by moving hands above it.

The museum offers guided tours to groups of eight or more people. MegaZapper Electrical Show options are available to groups of 12 or more. With an explosion of thunder, the MegaZapper releases arcs of purple lightning.

It is suggested to book group visits at least a few weeks in advance. Museum staff members will happily perform special demonstrations with enough notice. Visitors should plan on spending about two hours to take it all in.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. Motorcoach parking is available nearby.

For more information, call 360-738-3886 or visit sparkmuseum.org.

Article by Richelle Tremaine