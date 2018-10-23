Sponsored | Come indulge in the Buca di Beppo Experience!

Buca di Beppo is an authentic Italian restaurant that offers fresh and flavorful dining in an eclectic, vintage setting. In the spirit of Italian culture, the dishes are served family-style, meant to be shared by everyone at the table. Buca invites you to share in the Italian traditions of food, friendship and hospitality.

The first Buca di Beppo opened its doors in 1993 in the basement of a Minneapolis apartment building. Buca has since grown to over 80 restaurants in 25 states nationwide. Recipes enjoyed for generations in villages throughout Italy inspire the menu, giving Buca di Beppo its authentic fare. Buca continues to innovate and create dishes beyond the traditional style by adding new menu items inspired by Northern and Southern Italian cuisine. Try some of Buca’s favorite fresh recipes like Chicken Carbonara, Spaghetti with their famous half-pound Meatballs, homemade Lasagna, Eggplant Parmigiana, Fried Calamari and sinful Tiramisu. Other featured specialties include Linguine Frutti di Mare, Mozzarella Caprese, Salmon Sorrento, Spicy Chicken Rigatoni, Penne alla Vodka, Veal Parmigiana, Prosciutto Stuffed Chicken and more. Come indulge in the Buca di Beppo experience of incredible service and unforgettable appetizers, salads, pastas, pizzas, entrees, desserts, cocktails, beer and fine wine.

Buca di Beppo is your answer to one fabulous group dining experience. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will help organize and plan all of your special events with exceptional and diverse lunch or dinner banquet packages that are ideal for groups of 15 or more. Buca also offers private and semi-private dining areas to accommodate groups of all sizes.