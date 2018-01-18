Abundant opportunities for exploration in history and nature await visitors to Stratford Hall.

The stately Georgian estate, home to four generations of the Lee family, sits on a bluff overlooking the Potomac River. The Lee family’s influence on our nation, and democracy itself, culminated in the 18th century with brothers Richard Henry Lee and Francis Lightfoot Lee, signers of the Declaration of Independence. Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee III, father of Confederate General Robert E. Lee who spent his first three years here, was a Revolutionary War hero. Stories of Stratford’s larger community, those who were enslaved, indentured or hired, also are shared.

Today, guests visiting the 1900-acre property can enjoy overnight lodging, tours of historic buildings, garden and grounds, recreational activities and special events.

