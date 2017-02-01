Jay Smith established Sports Travel and Tours 20 years ago.

Through the years the goal of the company, based in Hatfield, Massachusetts, has remained the same: To arrange the travel for people who love attending games and events.

“We make the experience easy and hassle-free,” Smith said. “Fulfilling peoples’ dreams and making people happy is most rewarding.”

Baseball road trips are the company’s signature programs. “We cater to fans whose goal in life is to see every major league stadium,” Smith said. “We have a series of programs from four to 12 days set up regionally around North America.”

The company’s customers are passionate about sports. “We’re bringing people to games and events where they are experiencing the team or the players or the ballparks or the sport that’s in their heart, that they care so much about,” Smith said. “It’s part of their lives.”

Business matters

Smith noted it takes a lot of detailed work to make sure Sport Travel and Tours exceeds its travelers’ expectations. “We do an amazing job caring about our clients,” he said. “We have an amazing staff.”

Smith said the day-to-day development, feeling responsible to deliver happiness to others and the economy can add some stress. It is a fun business, but it does come with the trials and tribulations of running any business, he said.

Playing tennis helps Smith decompress from business pressures. And — no surprise — he loves to travel.

Sports Travel and Tours has been able to weather strikes and economic downturns. It continues to move forward by being creative and working hard.

New products are always on the drawing board. Coming up are a Cuba experience, a spring training trip that includes a four-day cruise and an experience of learning about baseball from the view of a retired major league umpire. An Italy baseball trip is under development.

“Being chosen by a few halls of fame and teams as their official travel company have been some proud moments,” Smith said. “Having our Passport to Baseball and a page from our brochure on display in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is something I will never forget.”

Sports Travel and Tours has an enviable customer return rate of 70-plus percent. “Our travelers trust what we do,” Smith said. “Many of our best clients have traveled six, eight, 10 or 15 times with us and a number of people have taken 20-plus trips over the years.”

In July Sports Travel and Tours will induct between 30 and 40 of its travelers into its Stadium Hall of Fame. These fans have completed their Passport to Baseball with a visit to all 30 Major League Baseball parks with Sports Travel and Tours.

NTA chairman

Smith started his involvement with the National Tour Association in 2000. In 2012 he was selected to serve on the board of directors, and since then has served as a director-at-large and secretary. This year, he was named vice chair of the executive board for the board of directors.

Smith is about to move into the chairman’s role at NTA.

“I am surrounded by an amazing group of colleagues who ‘get it,’” he said. “Being on the board of directors has added another level of knowledge for me in the travel industry and has been a wonderful experience to give back too.”