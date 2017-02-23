With 232 acres of fields, forests and wetlands to explore, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, New Hampshire, is a beautiful setting to learn about the ecology of the Granite State. The center educates visitors through spectacular live animal exhibits, interactive learning and educational programs focused on natural science. Visiting students see animals in their habitats by following a trail that links the center’s exhibits.

“At the Trailhead Gallery, visitors are introduced to the four concepts that are reinforced throughout the center: habitats, interrelationships, adaptations and populations,” said Amanda Gillen, marketing and visitor service manager.

The concepts are illustrated through an interactive exhibit, which includes the opportunity to view barred owls and white-footed mice. Down the trail, students love spotting the center’s male coyote.

“Coyotes are animals who adapt quickly to new situations, taking advantage of changes in their habitat,” Gillen said. Like the other animals that call the center home, the coyote is a rescue animal that would not have been able to survive in the wild.

“Featuring rescue animals increases guests’ awareness about conservation efforts,” Gillen said.

Another guest favorite is the brother and sister pair of mountain lions. Able to survive a wide range of conditions, the mountain lion has one of the widest distributions of any mammal in the Western Hemisphere.

There’s also an elevated walkway over the white-tailed deer habitat; above and underwater viewing of river otters; an expansive black bear habitat; and a raptor exhibit featuring hawks and bald eagles.

As visitors return to the Welcome Center, the Wetlands Walk takes them across a small wetland and stream to spot frogs, salamanders and turtles.

The center can create a tailored group package, ranging from the exhibit trail and live animal programs to a cruise around Squam Lake. Contact the center for discounted group pricing and reservations. Ample motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 603-968-7194 or visit nhnature.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin