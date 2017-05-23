St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra: Where history is not the same old story

Since 1513, the St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra area has enchanted travelers from across the globe. And perhaps the most prominent is Juan Ponce de León. Legend has it the explorer left Spain in search of the Fountain of Youth — a completely mythical water source, mind you. But his discovery of La Florida earned this sought-after stretch of shoreline the title of Florida’s Historic Coast®.

And today — more than 500 years later — it’s undoubtedly worth uncovering. With such a vast variety of activities, attractions, motorcoach–friendly accommodations and versatile, group-approved venues, every visit is destined to be as vibrant as the area’s past.

As if time has eluded America’s Oldest City, the St. Augustine Lighthouse still guides vessels to safety. The legacy of railroad visionary and oil magnate Henry Flagler still lives on. The coquina walls of Castillo de San Marcos still stand strong. And the sound of cannon fire still echoes across Matanzas Bay – but of course, that’s only during reenactments.

At the end of a day well spent, groups can retreat to their choice of comfortable inns or oceanfront oases. No matter their preference, they’ll find the perfect place to suit their budget and taste.

But incredible landmarks and accommodations aside, there’s still one very alluring aspect worth mentioning. Unlike other Florida beaches, the shores of St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra are unobstructed by condos and high-rise buildings. Instead, groups will find timeless dunes topped with swaying sea oats, just as Ponce did back in the day. Which means more sun — and fun — for everyone.

To learn more, visit FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Then come see why history here is not the same old story.