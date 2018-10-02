Get a bird’s-eye view with St. Joe Lighthouse Tours

View Lake Michigan from a higher perspective in St. Joseph, Michigan, with St. Joe Lighthouse Tours.

“The St. Joseph North Pier Lighthouses are iconic, beloved in our community, and known around the region, but stepping inside gives you an incredible new perspective,” said Tracy Gierada, curator for The Heritage Museum & Cultural Center.

Several options are available for touring the St. Joe Lighthouse North Pier Inner and Outer Lights. On Friday and Saturday, open hours give visitors the opportunity to tour the inner lighthouse at their own pace.

Another option is the North Pier Walking Tour, which lasts for an hour and begins at the beach. This tour is guided and gives tourgoers the opportunity to hear 180 years’ worth of history while walking to the lighthouse. This tour includes viewing the surrounding area from the lantern room of the inner lighthouse.

The Tower Climbs option gives visitors the chance to climb to the lantern room and gallery. These tours are held during open hours.

The St. Joe Lighthouse also can be experienced through a private tour.

“We have an informative exhibit and guides to help tell visitors why there are two lighthouses and elevated walkways on the pier, and how vitally important the lights were to the economy and daily life in years past,” Gierada said. “Our visitors can literally walk in the footsteps of the lighthouse keepers, up the spiral stairs and ladder, all the way up to the lantern deck for an incredible view of the lake and harbor.”

Everyone taking a tour must sign a general liability waiver due to climbing a ladder and two sets of spiral stairs in the lighthouse.

Tour reservations and payment for a motorcoach group can be made by calling The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center. Tours should be scheduled two weeks in advance.

Tours of the lighthouse are offered from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

For more information on St. Joe Lighthouse Tours, call 269-983-1191 or visit stjoelighthousetours.wordpress.com.

Article by Steph Lulofs