Ground broken for St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

ST. LOUIS — Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM), owner of St. Louis Union Station, announced today that St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. will build the city’s newest attraction: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the aquarium this morning in the South Plaza at St. Louis Union Station. Construction begins at the end of November.

St. Louis’s PGAV Destinations has designed the new attraction, and zoOceanarium Group will be the aquarium’s professional operator.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is the next phase of development at the National Historic Landmark train station in downtown St. Louis. In addition, project plans call for an observation wheel, an outdoor park for entertainment and food and beverage services.

The aquarium’s expected completion is summer 2019.

“We’re very excited to have the nation’s top construction and design firms working with us on this project,” said Bob O’Loughlin, chairman and CEO of LHM. “The fact that both McCarthy and PGAV Destinations are based in St. Louis means that they appreciate the value of Union Station’s history and its importance to our community.

“St. Louis Union Station is being re-created for the future. We’ve received a great reception to the first phase of our project remaking the hotel spaces and the Grand Hall and we know the opening of the St. Louis Aquarium and Wheel in 2019 will make Union Station a true destination hotel and entertainment complex,” O’Loughlin said. “Additionally, partnering with zoOceanarium Group as the operator of the aquarium brings a high level of professionalism to the project that will be appreciated by everyone who visits the new attraction.”

The 120,000-square-foot St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be located in the former mall area within the station. Visitors will enter the aquarium from the station’s south plaza. The attraction will feature one-of-a-kind exhibits and tanks with 1,300,000 gallons of water housing thousands of animals from the rivers and oceans of the world.

The aquarium will serve as a unique leisure and entertainment destination for St. Louis. This project will create 500 construction jobs. And once operational, the aquarium will bring more than 100 permanent jobs to the downtown area.