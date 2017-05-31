Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop highlights 1860s Kansas frontier

The only working stagecoach stop left on the Santa Fe Trail, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site in Olathe is a working 19th-century farm with oxen, horses and other livestock. Groups can engage in activities that were part of the Mahaffie family’s daily life.

James B. and Lucinda Mahaffie purchased the farm site in 1857 after arriving in Olathe from Logansport, Indiana. The farm is located on the Westport Route of the Santa Fe Trail, which also carried travelers leaving Westport, Missouri, for the Oregon and California trails.

It is believed the Mahaffies served travelers from their home as early as 1858. By 1864, coaches began using the farm as a stop. From 1865 to 1870, coach passengers and other hungry travelers took their meals in the basement of the Mahaffies’ “new” stone farmhouse, designed to serve as a kitchen and dining hall.

Today’s visits begin in the Heritage Center, where groups can pick up maps, see exhibits and watch a 10-minute video about the farm. Stop in the Mahaffie Market gift shop for souvenirs.

Then, groups take a short walk to the Mahaffie grounds, where they can see the limestone farmhouse built in 1865 by James “Beatty” Mahaffie.

The Agricultural Heritage Barn provides visitors with agricultural experiences year-round and the opportunity to learn about the Mahaffies’ prosperous Civil War-era farm. The barn provides housing for the Mahaffie livestock, and connects visitors to living history programming and agricultural themes.

Groups will see items such as an original “mudwagon” style of stagecoach built between 1850 and 1875, and a late 1860s reaper for cutting wheat. There also are reproductions of a prairie schooner. Visitors can watch videos of seasonal 1860s activities, such as cutting ice, plowing, threshing and harvesting.

Hours and activities vary by season. Stagecoach rides are offered on weekends in April, May, September and October, and Wednesday through Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

In addition to on-site visits, the Mahaffie staff will work with group leaders to customize programs at a group’s off-site location. One historical interpreter in authentic period clothing will share stories of the 19th century.

For more information, call 913-971-5111 or visit mahaffie.org.