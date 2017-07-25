Star Destinations searches for perfect ‘wow’ on every itinerary

Cathy Greteman has had a 35-year career in the travel industry. Starting out as a small travel agency owner, Greteman founded Star Destinations as a custom packaged-travel company, offering experiences to adults, students and corporate travelers.

The family-owned and operated company, headquartered in Carroll, Iowa, creates custom itineraries for specific clients.

“We are constantly working with our vendors and suppliers and seeking out something that will create a wow or surprise on a trip,” Greteman said.

Greteman served 10 years on the National Tour Association Board of Directors, including two terms as chairman and CEO in 2010 and 2011.

David Hoekman, managing editor, talked with Greteman about her company.

Q. What trends are you noticing?

A. We are seeing smaller groups. Thirty passengers are really ideal. We like it because for the kind of tours we do. We love finding unique restaurants that will help us create an event instead of just a meal. You couldn’t take 50 people in some of these places.

Years ago, the question was how many meals are included in the itinerary. Now, a meal has to be an event. We might have a tour spend two nights at the Alhambra Palace in Spain and do a dinner there. But the next night, the group members are on their own for dinner. And they want that. They don’t want a big meal every night.

We are finding our travelers are extremely interested in what they are doing at every step of the way. When we were in Spain, we visited some of the country’s fine museums. Our travelers knew exactly where a specific Picasso painting was hanging in a museum. They love some free time, and they know what they are going to do in that free time. That’s what we all thought the baby boomers would do, and they are doing it. And they are doing it well. We want to be good partners with them, so we can provide them things they don’t expect. We always have a couple unique surprises on a tour that really blow them away.

Q. What are you most proud of about Star Destinations?

A. We have a wonderful team. They want the satisfaction of knowing that what they have put together has excited the people on the trip. I’m proud of the people who work for us. They care so much about what they are doing.

I’m proud of the fact that we have never caved to the idea that price was so important, because it’s not. The guests and group leaders we take have realized that when you are asking for a Star Destinations tour, you’re asking for the best of what we have.S

Q. What’s the next big thing for Star Destinations?

A. I’m a baby boomer, so I have always judged the kind of tours we do by what I would like. Finally the boomers have arrived and they are liking our tours.

We aim to continue to satisfy this market. They are going to be there for a long time. The boomer market is a wide-ranging age group. Our aim right now is looking at opportunities where a choice of things to do on certain days is included in the cost of the tour. We’ve done that a number of times and it has been extremely successful. We’re looking to do a little bit more of that.

