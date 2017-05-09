ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry has inherited 138 years of Arnold Line tradition and experience with its newly acquired Arnold Line passenger service assets.

Star Line is a 39-year-old Michigan ferry boat company that services Mackinac Island from St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, Michigan.

Just in time for the 2017 season, Star Line has upgraded several of the former Arnold Line passenger service assets it purchased last November. Most prominent in the purchase are five classic ferries, one freight boat, four docks including the main dock on Mackinac Island, one boatyard, along with parking lots and ticket booths in Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

Best known for its high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats, Star Line has also added the Good Fortune, a family-friendly pirate ship that will run excursions from Mackinaw City five times daily during peak season.

Also, Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry is making the planning of trips to Mackinac Island easy with a new, discounted ticket option — the mackPASS. The company will open Ship Store, a boutique store on the main dock at Mackinac Island that features Star Line merchandise, apparel, gifts and collectibles. As part of the company’s expansion, Star Line will now use the main dock on Mackinac Island and will feature double the parking in its Mackinaw City and St. Ignace locations.

“Star Line is looking forward to an exciting season of new ferries, increasing and improving options for our passengers along with the addition of the family-friendly pirate ship Good Fortune,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry. “The new mackPASS is another way for us to help our customers create the best Mackinac Island memories.”

The company operates the only catamaran with the fastest and smoothest ride of any ferry service to Mackinac Island.

Additional updates include:

New this year, Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro Jet Ferry will transport the majority of the horses onto the island for the summer

The newly added Mackinac Pirate Adventure Tour with the Good Fortune pirate ship will feature water cannons for the kids as well as a bar for nightly cruises and will run five water tours daily

The new mackPASS will offer visitors an easy-to-plan visit to the island and includes a discounted roundtrip ferry ticket, a 1.5-hour narrated carriage tour and entrance to the historic Fort Mackinac

Star Line has updated and renamed the old Arnold Line dock in Mackinaw City and is now using Dock 1 for both Hydro-Jet and classic passenger ferries

The company has updated, renamed and added signage to the old Arnold Line docks in St. Ignace and is now using Docks 1 and 3 for passenger ferries

A restored Mackinac Island Main Dock has been painted blue and updated to look more like it did originally with an old-fashioned bike museum, larger heated waiting area, signage and the newly added Ship Store

The classic boats will ferry out of both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City docks

Star Line has added a new high-tech ticketing system allowing more ticketing options, like the classicPASS, flexPASS, fastPASS and mackPASS

In November 2016, Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry purchased the Huron, Chippewa, Ottawa, Straits of Mackinac II, Mackinac Islander and Algomah from Arnold Line. The company made changes and improvements throughout the winter to bring the Arnold Line boats up to Star Line’s standards to further enhance their customers’ experience.