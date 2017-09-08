One of Baltimore’s premier historic landmarks, The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House is considered the birthplace of the United States’ most revered symbol of freedom: the American flag.

The house itself was built in 1793 and served as both home and workplace to Mary Pickersgill, the flag maker credited with sewing the massive 42-by-30-foot garrison flag that soared over Fort McHenry. The flag inspired Francis Scott Key to pen the national anthem.

The City of Baltimore and The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House Association later purchased the home in 1927. Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970, the Flag House continues to bring American history to life.

“A tour of the Flag House and the museum fits into the American history curriculum in both middle schools and high schools,” said Amanda Shores Davis, executive director. “The combination of the historic property tour and our hands-on activities give students a sense of what life was like in a time far different from their own.”

Through guided visits to the property within Baltimore’s storied Jonestown neighborhood near Little Italy, students get an up-close look at the Flag House itself, thoughtfully furnished in 19th-century period style just as it might have appeared while Pickersgill was sewing her iconic flag in 1813. The museum features enlightening exhibits that detail the War of 1812 and the Battle of Baltimore, along with an orientation film and optional student activities.

“Students who return later as adults with their families can still recall their experiences at the Flag House,” Shores Davis said.

Although Pickersgill’s original creation now resides at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House makes a stirring stop for students and educators alike.S

For more information, call 410-837-1793 or visit flaghouse.org.