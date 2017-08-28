Catch a show at any meal at Ellen’s Stardust Diner

What’s better than dinner and a show? Breakfast, lunch or dinner and a show! Groups can enjoy musical numbers performed by the future stars of stage and screen while dining on classic American fare at Ellen’s Stardust Diner in the heart of Times Square. The world-famous singing waitstaff are called stardusters and they perform regularly from the time the first egg is cracked at 7 a.m. all the way through closing time (midnight).

“The performances take place from open to close,” said Ty Alston, marketing director for Ellen’s Stardust Diner. “Breakfast, lunch and dinner crowds are all treated to a unique New York experience.”

Groups will recognize famous tunes from movies like Frozen and Grease and musicals Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton and Rent. Even pop classics are thrown into the mix as the stardusters take their places on stage, a thin platform no wider than a balance beam behind the bright red booths. The performers have such large repertoires that no two dining experiences are the same.

Groups of all sizes are welcome at the diner.

“Our main room can accommodate groups of 200, but we also have a second room that can accommodate groups of 175,” Alston said.

The VIP group breakfast menu offers choices of NY sirloin steak with scrambled eggs and home fries, banana walnut pancakes or a smoked salmon and bagel platter. Lunch ranges from cheeseburgers and fries to pasta or salad, and groups having dinner might choose all American meatloaf and mini ice cream sundaes.

At Ellen’s Stardust Diner, groups are welcome to order up a thick chocolate shake and burger, sit back and enjoy the show by tomorrow’s Broadway stars. Then say they heard them here first.

A drop-off area is available for motorcoaches. The diner is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, call 212-956-5151 or visit ellensstardustdiner.com.

Article by Chelsea Hall