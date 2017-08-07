It would be downright un-American to attend a state fair and not indulge in something deep fried, on a stick or wrapped in bacon.

State fair food has come a long way, thanks to foodies sharing pictures on social media, competition and consumer demand. Purveyors have stepped up the ingredients, recipes and presentations.

Read on for state fair destinations groups will not want to miss.

Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa

One of the oldest and largest industrial and agricultural expositions in the country, the Iowa State Fair is also the biggest event in the state, drawing 1 million people annually. Attractions include amusement rides, a museum, fair queen competition and live music in the grandstands.

“Groups can’t miss the butter cow, giant slice and the ye old mill,” said Mindy Williamson, marketing director for Iowa State Fair. “Don’t forget the livestock, pioneer village, games and contests, as well as our varied industries building with vendors of all kinds.”

Like most state fairs, the food is a large part of the draw.

“The Iowa State Fair is known for corn dogs, but the pork chop on a stick is very popular, too,” Williamson said.

Past food contest winners include Not Your Mamma’s Turkey Taco, Brisket Mac and Cheese and the Ultimate Bacon Brisket Bomb. Groups should leave their diet on the bus and enjoy the day.

State Fair of Texas

Dallas, Texas

Big Tex is the official greeter at the State Fair of Texas, welcoming folks in his 95-gallon hat and size 96 boots. It’s only fitting that the tallest cowboy in the world would serve as the fair’s mascot, proving that everything truly is bigger in Texas.

Groups visiting the fair can explore on their own or choose a guided itinerary from the website. Attractions include cooking competitions, cow milking demos, live music, midway rides, beer and wine gardens, and even college football.

And, since Texans know their grub, groups should not miss out on fair foods like Cookie Fries, the Deep Fried Bacon Burger Dog Slider on a stick, Doritos® Bacon Mozzarella Cheese Stick and of course, plenty of barbecue.

Minnesota State Fair

Saint Paul, Minnesota

“The Great Minnesota Get-Together” is the Minnesota State Fair’s slogan, and one would expect nothing less in the land of Midwest hospitality. The 12-day fair, which always includes Labor Day, claims the title of largest state fair in the United States.

Keeping with the theme, the great BIG wheel is the fair’s version of a Ferris wheel — only this one carries riders a whopping 150 feet above the fairgrounds.

When it comes to fair food, Minnesotans don’t disappoint. Groups are encouraged to eat their fill of inventive offerings, such as the Bacon Fluffernutter (picture the classic sandwich with the addition of divine swine), deep fried avocado slices with chipotle ranch sauce and a ground pork belly burger topped with a crispy slice of pork belly. Loosen the belt now.

Groups will be entertained during their visit by agricultural exhibits, rides, talent contests, a horse show, live music and games.

The Big E

West Springfield, Massachusetts

Short on time?

“A day at The Big E is unique because it is the only place in the country where groups can visit all six New England states in one visit via the Avenue of States,” said Gillian Palmer, business development & group sales coordinator for The Big E.

Owned and operated individually by each New England state, the Avenue of States’ six buildings are replicas of the capitols, giving visitors an authentic experience.

Since the fair represents the entire eastern seaboard, food and beverages are plentiful and varied. The wine and cheese barn allows groups to sip wine and sample award-winning cheeses, away from the hustle and bustle of the fair. Groups should be sure to sample one of the fair’s iconic desserts. The Big E Cream Puff is the most well-known, and combines fluffy pastry dough with light cream. More of a doughnut fan? The Big Éclair is filled with custard and topped with chocolate.

Arizona State Fair

Phoenix, Arizona

The Southwest isn’t known for fairs, since the summers are unbearably hot, but Arizona found a great solution: host it in the fall.

For a week every October, visitors from across the U.S. migrate south to the Arizona State Fair. Attractions that represent the state’s heritage are featured: rodeos, Mercado, Arizona street artists, Native Spirit hoop dancer Brian Hammill and a culinary stage.

Classic fair favorites like funnel cakes, corn dogs, chili cheese fries and pizza are all up for grabs, but groups will want to try foods specific to this region. Offerings include: shrimp tacos, ceviche, deep-fried tamale on a stick, churros and Mexican carne asada fries from Carne Cafe Concessions — crisp fries covered with cheese, steak, bacon and sour cream.

Article by Chelsea Hall