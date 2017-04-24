The Summer of Love: when love became synonymous with a generation

It began with novelist Ken Kesey and his followers, the Merry Pranksters; novelist Jack Kerouac; poet Allen Ginsberg; poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti; and the Beat Generation. They rejected standard values and sought a spiritual quest involving experimentation with psychedelic drugs, sexual liberation and the rejection of materialism.



“In 2017, we invite the world to come and discover the magic that was born here 50 years ago. We think they’ll find the city as welcoming now as it was in 1967.” — Joe D’Alessandro, president and CEO of San Francisco Travel

Communities of likeminded individuals questioned authority and deeper truths. Through communal creativity, like poetry, art, folk music, jazz and rock ’n’ roll, freedom of societal restrictions was demanded. And during the summer of 1967, these activists were heard.

“The counterculture movement that began during the Summer of Love helped to shape not only the Bay Area as we know it, but California as a whole,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “The Golden State has long been a magnet for dreamers; if you can dream it, you can do it in California. This creative spirit drove the Summer of Love, inspiring a new era of California innovators, pioneers, entrepreneurs, entertainers and artists who give our state so much of its character and spirit today.”

Summer of Love

The original Human Be-In, held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Jan. 14, 1967, introduced the word “psychedelic” to suburbia; it was a prelude to the Summer of Love. Speakers included Timothy Leary and Richard Alpert, and musicians included then local rock bands like the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

The event was organized to peacefully protest a state law that banned LSD, a psychedelic drug famous for its influence on music and art. The ban went into effect on Oct. 6, 1966.

“The Summer of Love is a celebration of the original Human Be-In, which promoted the principles of peace, love and compassion,” said Boots Hughston, producer and chief organizer of the Summer of Love 50th anniversary.

The anniversary celebrates San Francisco’s welcoming of an estimated 100,000 young people during the summer of 1967, when the Haight-Ashbury district became a global beacon for young, free spirits. Still today, the district is an iconic symbol of counterculture and empowerment.

“This pivotal moment was the start of many earth-shattering events and a mass spiritual awakening that inspired the peace movement, anti-war movement, environmental movements, gay rights movement and women’s liberation movement,” Hughston said.

“San Francisco’s heritage is steeped in the values forged by the Beat Generation in the ’50s, then it morphed into the Diggers and hippies of the ’60s,” Hughston said. “It is part of our identity — not as visible as the Golden Gate Bridge, but just as real.”

San Francisco tour

For groups looking to learn more about the Summer of Love and San Francisco’s history, San Francisco City Guides offers tours. Volunteers who love the city and its legends are ready to take groups on unforgettable excursions.

Each year, more than 20,000 walkers experience San Francisco with City Guides.

“City Guides is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing the history, culture and folklore with visitors,” said Libby Zazzera, program manager. “Groups can learn a variety of things on our walks, such as why the Golden Gate Bridge is so important and why the Gold Rush was such a significant movement that shaped the city. Visitors can explore many neighborhoods like a local.”

Groups of eight or more must book tours privately. Senior groups receive a special discounted rate. A complete list of tours, with descriptions by neighborhood, is available on the organization’s website. Haight-Ashbury tours are offered year-round.

Zazzera recommends the Japanese Tea Garden tour, which also is offered year-round. The garden is part of Golden Gate Park.

“The Japanese Tea Garden is a beautiful and majestic place — even more so when the history of the garden and the botany is explained,” Zazzera said.

Cars galore

Less than two hours northeast from San Francisco, the California Automobile Museum in Sacramento offers another side to the state’s 1960s history: cars.

“California had a huge impact on the culture of automobiles in the 1960s, which of course impacted the industry as well,” said Carly Starr, curator. “Hollywood and the music industry, of course, had an influence on American culture — and car culture. The surfing culture changed the old poorly maintained woodies into an iconic car. The drag racers and land-speed racers thrived in the warm climate of California with multiple tracks and locations.”

Starr noted custom cars and hot rods were particularly popular in Southern California. Shops and individuals modified and built cars from the ’30s, ’40s and ’60s into beautiful monsters and driving sculptures.

“Don’t forget the lowriders,” she said. “This was a purely California invention in the ’50s, but the ’60s is when it thrived. They were especially popular with the Impala, but many models used them.”

In September, the museum will open an exhibit focused on Sacramento custom cars from the ’40s–’60s.

“Figures such as Harry Westergard, Dick Bertolucci and Sam Barris are just some of the local custom car people that will be highlighted, not to mention some beautiful and awesome cars,” Starr said.

ASK

Visit California

877-225-4367

visitcalifornia.com

San Francisco Travel

415-391-2000

travel-trade@sftravel.com

sftravel.com

Summer of Love

415-870-5312

50thsummeroflove.com

San Francisco City Guides

415-557-4266

sfcityguides.org/grouptours

California Automobile Museum

916-442-6802, ext. 12

calautomuseum.org