Get a taste of Atlanta’s culture at Sweet Auburn Curb Market

Located in the historic Municipal Market building, Sweet Auburn Curb Market is home to 24 independently owned businesses, including retail shops, a full-service bakery, meat and produce markets, and eateries.

Sweet Auburn Curb is the only public market in Atlanta, Georgia, which shares a strong focus on local businesses and supporting the community.

“I would hope that visitors would appreciate the unique qualities of the market and the melting pot of merchants that have selected the market for their business,” said Pamela Joiner, general manager of the market. “It’s one of a kind. There’s nothing else quite like it in or around the city.”

Groups can tour and get a taste of a variety of cultures at the market. Some of the vendors and eateries include: Sweet Auburn BBQ, Sweet Auburn Bakery, Fish Poke Bowls, Natural Produce, Miss D’s Pralines, Grindhouse Killer Burgers, Rawesome Juicery, Arepa Mia and Bell Street Burritos.

The market has an extensive history, dating back 100 years. The Great Atlanta fire of 1917 consumed 200 acres of land — including 2,000 homes — and to revitalize the city, farmers gathered to sell livestock and produce. Under a large tent, this open-air market became an instant hit in Atlanta.

To establish a permanent home, the Atlanta Women’s Club launched a successful fundraising effort to build a fireproof brick structure, which opened in 1924 and became the Municipal Market.

During that time, African-Americans were permitted to shop inside the market; however, they were relegated to vend along the curb outside. Adopted in the ’90s, the Sweet Auburn Curb market’s name is a nod to segregation, while also noting its proximity to Auburn Avenue, which reflects the history, heritage and achievements of Atlanta’s African-Americans.

Today, Sweet Auburn is referred to as the “Curb Market” by locals, and is home to 11 of the most popular eateries in Atlanta.

For guided tours, reservations should be made at least two weeks in advance.

For more information, call 404-659-1665 or visit thecurbmarket.com.