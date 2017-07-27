In celebration of nearly 150 years on Avery Island, McIlhenny Company, the maker of Tabasco brand pepper sauce, has expanded its current visitors center. With the newly renovated center and the restaurant, visitors to Avery Island will experience a behind-the-scenes look into how McIlhenny Company and its surrounding region are intertwined.

The centerpiece of the new addition is a museum featuring rare family artifacts and video installations illustrating the origins and generations of the McIlhenny family and the brand’s heritage, dating back to the 1800s. These installations also highlight Avery Island’s history as well as the company’s stewardship of the island and surrounding environment.

For the first time ever visitors will also be able to experience firsthand the company’s production process from seed to plate. The newly expanded tour includes the greenhouse, mash warehouse and processing, guiding visitors from planting tabasco peppers to aging pepper mash in oak barrels for up to three years, and finally the processing and bottling of Tabasco Sauce. Visitors can also enjoy authentic Cajun cuisine in a new cafeteria-style restaurant, which offers regional Louisiana favorites including crawfish étouffée, red beans and rice, crawfish corn maque choux and boudin.

For more information visit tabasco.com/avery-island/visitor-information.