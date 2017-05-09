To Frank Lloyd Wright devotees, his school and winter home in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taliesin West, is a place that must be visited. It’s where the renowned architect migrated with his apprentices and family from Wisconsin every winter.

“When you come here to visit, you see the historic core of the property, including Wright’s office, a wonderful view of the front of the drafting studio and the main residence with an incredible view into the valley,” said Jeff Goodman, director of marketing and communication at Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Visitors see the residence’s living room and bedroom, and “performance spaces that he created — the music pavilion and this lovely, intimate cabaret,” Goodman said.

Everything visitors see, including the cabaret, highlights the way Wright innovated not only architecture, but also created many innovations taken for granted. The cabaret theater, for example, is an almost perfect acoustic space.

“Visitors learn about and see the life and the legacy of Wright, but more important than that, they see how Wright’s life and body of work are perhaps even more relevant today than they were in his lifetime,” Goodman said. “We’re continuing to use the space he created to be an incubator for innovation today.”

Motorcoaches may park in the guest lots for free, but at times, they are directed down the road. Groups of at least 15 receive discounted tour prices. The maximum number in one group is 25; the maximum number for arrival at one time is 50.

Tour prices increase during “high seasons” which are the week after Thanksgiving, the week between Christmas and New Year, and Feb. 15 through April 15.

For more information, call 480-627-5375 or visit franklloydwright.org/taliesin-west.

Article by Kathie Sutin